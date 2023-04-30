Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Declines By 32.5%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of CGEMY opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capgemini has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

