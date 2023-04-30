Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declines By 35.0%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,497,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 3,844,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CJREF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -6.45%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

