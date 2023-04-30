Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Grows By 56.4%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.99.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 54.56% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%.
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.
