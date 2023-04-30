Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Grows By 56.4%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 54.56% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

About Dawson Geophysical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

Featured Articles

