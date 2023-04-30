Short Interest in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Drops By 13.0%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

