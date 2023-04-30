Short Interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Declines By 13.1%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 21,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Get ON alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.