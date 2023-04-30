Short Interest in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Declines By 13.0%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 275,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

PepGen Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. PepGen has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that PepGen will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In related news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $47,364 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the third quarter worth about $908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PepGen during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in PepGen by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Articles

