Short Interest in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Grows By 26.5%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance
PRLD stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $309.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.90.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 513,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.