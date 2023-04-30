Short Interest in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Grows By 26.5%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

PRLD stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $309.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.90.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CMO Jane Huang sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $81,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 513,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.