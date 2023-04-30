Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Declines By 14.2%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $1.42. The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Shift Technologies

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.47.

In other news, major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 42,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,149.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,764,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,865.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 214,567 shares of company stock worth $275,229. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

