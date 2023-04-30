Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Decreases By 18.9%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SimCorp A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SICRF opened at $108.13 on Friday. SimCorp A/S has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $108.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99.

Get SimCorp A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske downgraded SimCorp A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.