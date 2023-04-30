Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Decreases By 19.3%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $128.00 on Friday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39.

Get Sixt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Sixt

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.