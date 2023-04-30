Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Rises By 20.6%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLTTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

