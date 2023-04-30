Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Drops By 13.2%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBRKF opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

