Short Interest in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expands By 26.6%

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPB opened at $66.50 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

