Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Drops By 12.9%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,410. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $50.25 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

