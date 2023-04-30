Short Interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Declines By 13.5%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,094,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,005,000 after buying an additional 108,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.