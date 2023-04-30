Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Grows By 20.5%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $42.23 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

