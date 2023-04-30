Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Drops By 13.1%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vontier by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

