SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. SI-BONE has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIBN opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.94. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $86,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

