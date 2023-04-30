Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.