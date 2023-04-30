Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 13.4% in April

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 498,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGLY opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Singularity Future Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.13% and a negative net margin of 440.99%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.