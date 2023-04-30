Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 13.4% in April

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 498,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGLY opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Singularity Future Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.13% and a negative net margin of 440.99%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

