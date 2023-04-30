Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 13.4% in April

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 498,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Singularity Future Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:SGLY opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Singularity Future Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.83.
Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.13% and a negative net margin of 440.99%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology
Singularity Future Technology Company Profile
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singularity Future Technology (SGLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.