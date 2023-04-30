Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Update

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Skye Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in drug design. Its product pipeline includes SBI-100 and SBI-200.

