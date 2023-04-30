Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 494 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after buying an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

