Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.19. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

