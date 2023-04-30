SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading 1.4% Higher

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.49. 2,268,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,270,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

SNDL Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get SNDL alerts:

Institutional Trading of SNDL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SNDL by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SNDL by 73.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SNDL in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SNDL

SNDL, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.