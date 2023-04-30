Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 562,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.