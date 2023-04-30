SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

