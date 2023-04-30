Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SON opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

