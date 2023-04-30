SpectralCast Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at SpectralCast in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

HBI stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

