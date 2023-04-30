Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.43

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.43 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.87). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 291,956 shares traded.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £923.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.40.

Spire Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Spire Healthcare Group

About Spire Healthcare Group

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Justin Ash purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £25,000.12 ($31,222.83). 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

