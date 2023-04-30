Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.43

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.43 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.87). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 291,956 shares traded.
Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £923.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.40.
Spire Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Spire Healthcare Group
About Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.