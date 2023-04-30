Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Position Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 256,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.