Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $133.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $145.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

