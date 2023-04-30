Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in April

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SRUUF opened at 11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 11.61 and its 200-day moving average is 11.83. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 1-year low of 9.40 and a 1-year high of 13.75.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile
