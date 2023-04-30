Sprout Social (SPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $49.26 on Friday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $74.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

