SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 251.0 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:SSAAF opened at $6.84 on Friday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.
