SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 251.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SSAAF opened at $6.84 on Friday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

