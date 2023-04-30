SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

