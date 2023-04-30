Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) versus Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Head-To-Head Review

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard BioTools and Cytek Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.37 -$190.10 million ($2.44) -0.70 Cytek Biosciences $164.04 million 9.48 $2.58 million $0.02 574.29

Risk & Volatility

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytek Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytek Biosciences has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard BioTools and Cytek Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cytek Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.85%. Given Cytek Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytek Biosciences is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Cytek Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -194.08% -2,049.96% -25.31% Cytek Biosciences 1.69% 0.98% 0.81%

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats Standard BioTools on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

