Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 565 ($7.06) to GBX 580 ($7.24) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.54.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

