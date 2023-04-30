Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Update

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 145,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Standex International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $122.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. Standex International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

