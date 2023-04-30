Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Robbins Farley boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 28,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.02. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.