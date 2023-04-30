Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 29,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 437,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 406,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $7,331,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading

