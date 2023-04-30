Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
Shares of STLXF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Stellar AfricaGold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
