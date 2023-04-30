Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days.

Shares of STLXF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Stellar AfricaGold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Stellar AfricaGold, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. It operates through Canada and Western Africa geographical segment. The company was founded on July 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

