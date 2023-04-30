Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $525.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $459.42 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

