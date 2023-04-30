Stifel Nicolaus Boosts W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Price Target to $8.20

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $8.20 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $640.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.98. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 49.1% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 86.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 80.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 109,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

