Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $81.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

