Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $70.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $45,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

