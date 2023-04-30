Stifel Nicolaus Increases PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target to $6.00

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PHX has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. Equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,249,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

