Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $130.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.
Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
