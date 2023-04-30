Stifel Nicolaus Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $243.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $265.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.40.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 161.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

