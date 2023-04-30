Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Eli Lilly and Call Options (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,819 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.02. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $404.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

