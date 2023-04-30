StockNews.com Downgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Hold

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

ADP stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

